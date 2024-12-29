Even Aaron Rodgers Thought His Unnecessary Roughness Penalty Was Kind of Funny
Aaron Rodgers is having rough day.
Rodgers and his New York Jets are getting hammered by the Buffalo Bills, and he's struggling big time. On back-to-back plays, Rodgers became the most sacked player in NFL history, then threw his second interception of the game. To cap it all off, he got flagged for unnecessary roughness for a late hit out of bounds.
The record-clinching sack is below:
Then, Rodgers threw an awful pass that Christian Benford intercepted. Watch until the end to see Rodgers gently shove Benford once he was already out of bounds.
That was such a light shove that it clearly wasn't intentional. It's rare an NFL official has to call a late hit by a quarterback instead of a late hit on a quarterback.
Even Rodgers seemed to think the whole situation was pretty funny.
At least he can laugh about the horrible afternoon the Jets are having.
The Bills led 33–0 after three quarters.