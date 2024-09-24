SI

Everyone Was Happy to See Damar Hamlin's First Career Interception

Stephen Douglas

Damar Hamlin secured his first career interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Buffalo Bills had a nearly flawless first-half performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Playing in the first game of a Monday Night Football double-header, the Bills scored touchdowns on their first four possessions in front of the home crowd at Highmark Stadium.

Despite the offensive fireworks, it was the defense that provided the most heartening highlight of the game when Damar Hamlin picked off Trevor Lawrence. It was the first interception of Hamlin's career.

In a cool twist of fate, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were in Cincinnati calling the Bengals-Commanders game. Buck and Aikman were in the same booth where they watched Hamlin collapse on the field on January 2, 2023. Scott Van Pelt informed them of the news during a game break.

Honestly, what a comeback.

