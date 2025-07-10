SI

Ex-Jaguars Employee Who Embezzled Millions From Team Facing New Charges

Amit Patel is already serving a 6.5-year sentence, and now has more legal problems to deal with.

Tyler Lauletta

Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel is facing state charges in addition to the federal charges for which he is already serving a 6.5-year sentence.
Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel is facing state charges in addition to the federal charges for which he is already serving a 6.5-year sentence. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel is facing new charges in the state of Florida.

According to reports on Thursday, Patel has been charged with six counts of grand theft under Florida law. As explained by Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk, the new charges come because theft is a state-level issue, rather than a federal one. Patel is currently serving his sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and illegal money transactions.

Patel stole $22 million from the team, and was sentenced to 78 months in prison in March of 2024. Given the new charges against him, more time may soon be tacked on to that stint.

In December of 2023, a report from Kalyn Kahler and Katie Strang at The Athletic found that Patel had used the funds he stole to buy everything from vehicles to cryptocurrency, but the vast amount of the cash went to gambling losses.

TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

