Ex-NFL QB Had Wild Reaction to Matthew Stafford Possibly Making $40M in 2025
Matthew Stafford's time with the Los Angeles Rams could be nearing an end as he has been given the opportunity by the franchise to talk with other teams around the league to get a feel for what he could make in a new deal if he was traded elsewhere.
While the 37-year-old quarterback reportedly thinks $50 million a season for the next two years would be something he could get, NFL insider Dianna Russini floated a different possibility for Stafford on her podcast this week.
"Matthew goes out, sees there’s no market for him at the price he wants and the Rams say, 'Alright, we’ll bring you back for $40 million,'" Russini said. "Don’t you think that’s a fair number?"
Her co-host, former NFL QB Chase Daniel, did not think that was a fair number, saying it would be a "travesty" and that Stafford should call it quits if that is offered to him.
"$40 million is a travesty," Daniels said. "At this point, to be completely honest with you from a players perspective, I would retire. If you’re offering $40 million at some point you have to be like, 'Hold up. Trevor Lawrence is making $53 million. Tua is making that much money. Dak’s making 60 million? I’m 10 times better than these guys. I’m a dog. I’m a warrior. Like, no.'"
While it will be interesting to see what happens with Stafford, $40 million a year doesn't sound like too much of a travesty.