Ex-NFL QB Had Wild Reaction to Matthew Stafford Possibly Making $40M in 2025

◽️ What people are missing with Matthew Stafford

◽️ The 49ers' looming decision

◽️ The latest on Parsons, Garrett rumors

◽️ @ChaseDaniel's beef with Disney adults



Scoop City is back we hit the ground running on combine week: https://t.co/1RVMqXaFfA pic.twitter.com/dj8s03uIIP