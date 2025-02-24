Matthew Stafford and Rams Enter Important Week As QB Seeks $50 Million Per Year
It could be argued that the Los Angeles Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford ahead of the 2021 season was one of the best in the history of the NFL.
The Rams recognized that they had a roster that could win a Super Bowl, and were just in need of a slight upgrade at quarterback to make it work. They put together a package for Stafford, and 11 months later, lifted the Lombardi Trophy.
But just three years later, it looks as though the once perfect match has eroded quite a bit, and now the Rams and Stafford both have some questions in need of answering ahead of the 2025 season.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Stafford’s camp got permission from the Rams to talk to teams around the league to see what his potential market would be for a new contract and trade. Per Breer, that fact-finding mission “only steeled belief that, given the changing conditions of quarterback cost, he should be among the nine signal-callers now on deals averaging over $50 million per year.”
Further complicating matters is the fact that should Stafford prefer to play for what he sees as his true worth, and should the Rams not want to pay it, a trade will have to be reached. Per Breer, the list of teams interested in Stafford include the Giants, Browns, Steelers and Raiders, among others.
It’s still unclear what will come of this game of chicken between Stafford and the Rams, but it’s clear that a big move could be in the works sooner rather than later. And if there is no big move to be had, where does that leave Stafford’s relationship with the Rams?