Ex-Packers Receiver to Sign With Steelers in Aaron Rodgers Reunion: Report

A familiar face is heading to the Steel City, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling played together on the Packers.
It's a reunion in the Steel City.

In their quest for added depth at wide receiver, the Steelers are reportedly planning to sign free agent wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who spent four seasons catching passes from Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers while both were in Green Bay.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Monday night, one day after Fox's Jordan Schultz reported that the team had a workout with MVS scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling played together in Green Bay from 2018 through the 2021 campaign. In that period, MVS racked up 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns off 247 targets, and had the best season of his career in 2020.

Following his four seasons in Wisconsin, Valdes-Scantling played two seasons with the Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls, before splitting the 2024 season between Buffalo and New Orleans. He played in five games with the 49ers in 2025 before the team moved him to injured reserve with a calf issue. They released him in an injury settlement a little over a week ago.

Barring any lingering injury issues, the addition should work out nicely for both the receiver and the QB, each a touch more comfortable throwing to and catching from a familiar face.

