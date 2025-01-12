Ex-Titan Taylor Lewin Shares Comical Warnings for Patriots Players About Mike Vrabel
Taylor Lewan isn't holding back his advice for the New England Patriots regarding their new head coach.
Lewan played under new Patriots head man Mike Vrabel for five seasons with the Tennessee Titans and seemed to enjoy the experience. But it wasn't all roses and rainbows, so he had advice for the players on New England's roster.
"Now, if you're a player, you need to keep your f---ing head on a swivel. OK? You need to understand that sh-- is about to be really hard for a little bit. And it's going to be OK," Lewan said. "But just know, you're about to go into hell for a little bit... Boys I'm telling you it's going to work out."
Lewan, who co-hosts Barstool Sports' Bussin' With the Boys, expanded on his thoughts by comically skewering Vrabel for constantly referencing how many years he played in the league. Then got a bit more colorful in his language for what it's like being in team meeting with Vrabel and what rookies should expect.
That's one former player who clearly loves Vrabel but is acknowledging how difficult life can be playing under him.