NFL Fact or Fiction: Brock Bowers Should Win Offensive Rookie of the Year
The last thing any football writer should do is upset Las Vegas Raiders fans.
But I committed to writing about stud rookie tight end Brock Bowers after he torched the Kansas City Chiefs with 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown during the Black Friday game. It was a sensational performance that needed recognition—just not for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
I really tried my best to convince myself that Bowers should be the frontrunner for the award, but I couldn’t go there, not when quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix are also playing well. But don’t worry, Raiders fans. I said plenty of good things about Bowers in this week’s Fact or Fiction and he better be in the running for a different accolade.
Let’s take a look at a few end-of-year awards before we head into the final stretch run of the regular season.
Brock Bowers should win Offensive Rookie of the Year
Manzano’s view: Fiction
I wanted to find a way to boost Bowers’s campaign for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but that was a bit difficult because I still believe that award belongs to Daniels, who had a strong bounce-back performance in the victory over the Tennessee Titans last week.
But before I continue saying why Bowers isn’t the OROY, first, let me praise the Georgia product for being a dominant weapon on a bad Raiders team. Bowers has been the best tight end in the NFL this season and needs to be selected for First-Team All-Pro. Raiders fans should riot if Bowers doesn't get the recognition there. O.K., maybe not. That’s extreme, and Bowers might lose some votes to Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
But you get the point. Bowers might already be the best tight end in the league as a rookie. He has a league-high 84 receptions and his 884 receiving yards rank fourth in the NFL.
Now, going back to the OROY race. I’m undecided on whether Bowers should be ranked ahead of Nix, who has the Denver Broncos in playoff contention. The Raiders’ stud rookie tight end is certainly a top-three candidate, though. But an endorsement for the top three OROY candidates isn’t really a sexy headline.
And for those complaining that this award shouldn’t be just about the quarterbacks, seven of the past 11 OROY winners have been non-quarterbacks: Garrett Wilson, Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Eddie Lacy—yes, Eddie Lacy. Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott won the award in the past 11 years.
Raiders fans will be annoyed about Daniels and Nix getting most of the attention in the final month of the season, just like last year when Los Angeles Rams fans wanted wide receiver Puka Nacua to get more love for his record-setting rookie season. Unfortunately for Nacua, Stroud delivered one of the best rookie seasons ever for a QB, similar to when Herbert beat Justin Jefferson for the award in 2020.
It’s not easy playing the quarterback position and Daniels, Stroud and Herbert quickly cemented themselves as star signal-callers. But it would be pretty cool if Bowers becomes the first tight end to win rookie of the year. (As a side thought, I can’t wait to hear in a few years how many teams didn’t even consider taking Bowers in the top 15 because he was listed as a tight end.)
The Raiders missed on drafting one of the top six quarterbacks in the draft this year, but they got it right by taking Bowers at No. 13. I’m sure some teams are kicking themselves for not taking him in the top 12 and many others are doing the same for not moving up in the draft order to get him.
Rams’ young playmakers will guide them to the playoffs
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse probably would be a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year if it weren’t for Philadelphia Eagles lockdown cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
But Rams GM Les Snead nailed his first first-round pick since taking Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016. And this could also help explain why the Rams didn’t fully commit to trading up when many reports had them connected to Bowers and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who went to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 16.
Snead probably had Verse ranked high on his draft board and his patience paid off when he nabbed him with the No. 19 pick. He saved his aggressive move for standout defensive tackle Braden Fiske, whom the Rams traded up for in the second round after relinquishing a 2025 second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers. Snead also drafted Beaux Limmer, a sixth rounder and now the team’s starting center, and safety Kamren Kinchens, a third rounder who has made many impactful plays in the past month. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if wide receiver Jordan Whittington, a sixth rounder, steps up in the final month during the team’s race for the NFC West title.
For the second consecutive year, the Rams gained a handful of impactful rookies, joining last year’s draft picks, which included Nacua, Kobie Turner and Byron Young.
Now for the negative part. I’m not convinced these first- and second-year players will be enough to get the Rams (6–6) into the postseason. There’s been a disconnect offensively and the defense has concerning issues behind the talented defensive front. But Verse and the other young players helped seal the win in New Orleans last week.
As of now, I think the Seahawks (7–5) or Cardinals (6–6) will take the NFC West. But the Rams will be in it until the end because of the young playmakers.
It’s no longer Matthew Stafford’s and Cooper Kupp’s team. This might be their last year with the Rams, who have gotten younger at most positions since their brutal 2022 season as reigning champions.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni should win Coach of the Year
Manzano’s view: Fiction
I nearly said “Fact” just to see the reactions from annoyed football fans.
For some strange reason, Sirianni just rubs people the wrong way and many refuse to acknowledge that he’s been instrumental in the team’s turnaround in 2024. Some betting sites don’t even have odds for Sirianni for Coach of the Year.
Many wanted Sirianni fired after the team dropped to 2–2 before the Eagles’ bye week partly because fans and pundits couldn’t get over the team’s collapse last season after starting 10–1. Imagine wanting a coach fired after advancing to the Super Bowl and making the postseason the following year just because he likes to shave his head and trash talk with his own fans.
I’m O.K. with the pro-wrestling antics from Sirianni, especially as a coach in Philadelphia, home to some of the rowdiest and most passionate sports fans. I get the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately mindset, but Sirianni has done plenty lately during the Eagles’ eight-game winning streak. It’s time more people acknowledge what Sirianni has done for the 10–2 Eagles. After all, he was the one who hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and wanted to hire him last year before the Miami Dolphins swooped in because of the mess with Jonathan Gannon.
Sirianni is deserving of Coach of the Year consideration. Maybe he’ll get it if the Eagles overtake Dan Campbell (my current pick for Coach of the Year) and the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Joe Burrow should win Comeback Player of the Year
Manzano’s view: Fact
I gotta say, I prefer the old rules for Comeback Player of the Year consideration, which has now become an award for players who overcame a significant injury the prior season.
Struggling for a few years or being labeled a bust and coming back to shut people up should definitely still be a criteria for the award. But it’s not after the Joe Flacco and Damar Hamlin debate from last season. So Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson won’t get serious consideration for Comeback Player of the Year if the voters abide by the new rules.
But Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow meets the criteria after missing the second half of last season because of a wrist injury. And Burrow needs some kind of award for carrying his team on a weekly basis only to be let down by his terrible defense.
If the Bengals had the opposite record of their current 4–8 record, we might all be talking about Burrow being the frontrunner for MVP. Burrow leads the league in passing yards (3,337) and passing touchdowns (30) and only has five interceptions this season.