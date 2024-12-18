Falcons Bench QB Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. to Bolster Playoff Push
The Atlanta Falcons are making a big change.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris announced Tuesday that the franchise has opted to bench quarterback Kirk Cousins and hand the reins of the offense over to rookie Michael Penix Jr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first.
"After review we have made the decision Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback moving forward," Morris said in a statement. "This was a football decision, and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants."
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason that includes $100 million guaranteed. Shortly after that, Atlanta selected Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. A quarterback controversy was inevitable.
Through 14 games, Cousins has not lived up to his contract. He has completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His passer rating (88.6) is the lowest he has produced since 2014, and his QBR (52.7) ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Over his last five games, the 36-year-old has thrown nine interceptions and has only one touchdown pass. The Falcons lost four of those games.
Atlanta is currently 7-7 and sits one game behind the 8-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.
Penix turned himself into a first-round pick with a phenomenal 2023 season at Washington. He led the Huskies to the national championship game, where they lost to Michigan. In the process he won the Maxwell Award and was named a first-team All-American.
The rookie will take over as a starter after only playing in two games and attempting five passes in his career.