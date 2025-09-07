Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Had NFL Fans in Awe With His Electric 50-Yard TD
Atlanta's bell cow running back wasted no time finding the end zone to start 2025.
In this story:
Bijan Robinson wasted no time scoring his first touchdown of the 2025 NFL season.
On the Falcons' first offensive drive—and just their third snap—of the year, quarterback Michael Penix found the running back wide open in the flat. Robinson then made multiple defenders miss on his way to a 50-yard touchdown that gave Atlanta a 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
Here's a look at the play:
Given that Robinson's score was the first Sunday touchdown of the 2025 season—and that it had massive fantasy football implications—NFL fans rightfully were fired up by the play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across social media:
