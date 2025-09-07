SI

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Had NFL Fans in Awe With His Electric 50-Yard TD

Atlanta's bell cow running back wasted no time finding the end zone to start 2025.

Mike Kadlick

Bijan Robinson wasted no time scoring his first touchdown of the 2025 season.
Bijan Robinson wasted no time scoring his first touchdown of the 2025 season. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
On the Falcons' first offensive drive—and just their third snap—of the year, quarterback Michael Penix found the running back wide open in the flat. Robinson then made multiple defenders miss on his way to a 50-yard touchdown that gave Atlanta a 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.

Here's a look at the play:

Given that Robinson's score was the first Sunday touchdown of the 2025 season—and that it had massive fantasy football implications—NFL fans rightfully were fired up by the play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across social media:

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

