Falcons Coach Outlines One Key Area Where Michael Penix Jr. Is Developing As QB1
The Atlanta Falcons are handing the keys to second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this season. The Falcons replaced Kirk Cousins with Penix late during the 2024 season, and are now having the 2024 No. 8 pick fully take over as the team's starter for his second season.
With that, Penix has had a full offseason to prepare and take on that starting quarterback role. Falcons coach Raheem Morris shared that one key way he is growing into that role as the starter and leader of the team is finding his voice and to have full confidence that he can lead the team to wins.
"He's finding his voice," Morris explained to reporters on Tuesday. "When you take over that quarterback spot, there's a certain amount of humility about playing the position, and it becomes a certain confidence about playing the position, eventually turns into a little bit of almost an arrogance about playing the position, where it becomes a non-negotiable. And we're not there yet I don't think we will be for a little bit. But I think he's at the mode of where he's starting to get the confidence to be able to figure out how to get to that moment."
Morris referred to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Falcons MVP-winning quarterback Matt Ryan as two signal-callers that had that "arrogance" to believe they could win any game. Morris did also note that Penix is a unique person and quarterback thanks to his special "mental sharpness" and ability to connect with different position groups and coaches within the organization.
Penix has sought advice this season from Ryan, who he credited with taking the time to speak with him and help him learn how to be a professional QB.
"Just learning how to be a pro, each and every day, and how his process went and how he went about his business each and every day," Penix said Tuesday of what he learned from Ryan. "I feel like he definitely gave me a lot of good [advice]."