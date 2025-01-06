Raheem Morris Gives Vote Of Confidence to Michael Penix Jr. As Falcons Season Ends
The Atlanta Falcons were on the wrong side of a 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The defeat, combined with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the New Orleans Saints, ended the Falcons' playoff hopes. Even with the Falcons missing out on the postseason for the seventh straight year, though, there was a feeling of optimism after this loss—largely because of Michael Penix Jr.
The Falcons rookie quarterback threw for 312 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the competitive back and forth loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Penix was slotted in as the Falcons' starting quarterback with just three games remaining in the season in favor of a struggling Kirk Cousins, putting him in the tough position of trying to lead the Falcons to the postseason. Penix kept the Falcons in the race until the final game, but they ultimately fell short.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was left beyond impressed by Penix's performance against the Panthers.
"Really proud of our youngster at quarterback giving us a chance, keeping us in that football game," Morris said after the game. "The light at the end of the tunnel for us ... is the quarterback. The organization has a quarterback that is certainly bright, certainly our future, certainly can go out there and make any single play and play in any single game."
If there was any question remaining that Cousins would have a chance to be the Falcons' starter going forward, Morris's praise for Penix appears to have nipped those in the bud. Though the Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed before drafting Penix No. 8 overall, Morris has full belief in Penix.
"Michael Penix is certainly outstanding," Morris continued. "He's certainly one of the guys that's going to play in this league and absolutely dominate for as long as we allow him ... When you're working with a QB like that, you're cooking with gas ... When you look at No. 9, he gives us the best chance to win football games going forward."
With a full offseason for Penix ahead, the team seems excited for him to continue developing before next season. What they will do about Cousins and his contract remains to be seen, and should be a major question for the team this offseason.