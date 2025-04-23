Insider Lists Three Teams That Could Seek Trade for Falcons' Kirk Cousins
It did not take long for the Atlanta Falcons' experiment with quarterback Kirk Cousins to go south.
In March of 2024, the Falcons inked Cousins to a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract. By the time the '24 season was over, Cousins was the league leader in interceptions—something he'd never done previously—and Atlanta was starting Michael Penix at the quarterback position.
Where does Cousins go from here? It's unclear, but on Wednesday morning Dianna Russini of The Athletic pinpointed three potential trade destinations for the four-time Pro Bowler.
"The (Pittsburgh) Steelers, (Cleveland) Browns and possibly Vikings could be involved in a trade involving Kirk Cousins, sources say," Russini wrote on social media.
Both the Browns and Steelers have highly unsettled quarterback situations, and have been linked to signal-callers in Thursday's draft. Minnesota, however, is in a different spot with quarterback J.J. McCarthy ready for his delayed rookie season.
"Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given (its) preference to favor J.J. McCarthy, and Cousins would need to sign off on any deal he's involved in," Russini wrote.
Cousins spent 2018 to '23 with the Vikings; he made three Pro Bowls in the Twin Cities and is the franchises's third-leading passer all-time.