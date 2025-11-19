Falcons' Michael Penix to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix's sophomore season has reportedly come to an end.
Penix needs season-ending surgery on his knee, his team announced Wednesday morning. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Penix's ACL will need to be fully reconstructed despite the fact he merely sprained it.
The injury adds to a career teeming with rough injury luck for Penix, who Indiana lost for the season to a torn ACL in both 2018 and 2020.
The 25-year-old former Hoosiers and Washington signal-caller ends the year having played in nine games; he threw nine touchdowns against three interceptions in those games, which saw Atlanta go 3-6. He missed the Falcons' 34–10 loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 26 due to a knee bone bruise.
Atlanta, which harbored playoff expectations before the season but finds itself three games back of the Buccaneers in the AFC South, will visit the Saints this Sunday.