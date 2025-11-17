Michael Penix Jr. Injury Timeline: A Look Back at the Falcons QB’s Unfortunate Luck
The Falcons received some unfortunate injury news on Monday morning, as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury that—according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter—could potentially be season-ending.
With his team down 21–16 in the third quarter of what was a 30–27 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old landed awkwardly on his left knee following a pass attempt. He left the game, was replaced by backup Kirk Cousins, and did not return.
The diagnosis of the injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, is a re-aggravated a bone bruise in his left knee that also damaged his ACL and, “could mean a full reconstruction."
The Falcons have since relayed an update on Penix Jr.’s status, posting on their website that they are “working through the medical process to determine the severity of the injury.” Additionally, they announced that the signal-caller will be placed on injured reserve, knocking him out for a minimum of four games.
Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins will take over under center in his absence.
Penix Jr. has dealt with some unfortunate injury luck over the course of his football career, not only missing a game for the Falcons earlier this year, but also suffering four(!) season-ending injuries throughout his college playing days.
Here’s a look back at the lefty’s unfortuante injury luck.
Michael Penix Jr. Injury Timeline
Oct. 2018: Penix Jr. tears right ACL, is knocked out for remainder of true freshman season
Penix Jr. entered his true freshman season at Indiana as the Hoosiers' backup quarterback, but was called into action for starter Peyton Ramsey during what was an eventual loss to then-No. 18 Penn State in late October.
Unfortunately, his relief appearance was cut short as he suffered a torn ACL that ended his freshman campaign. Penix Jr. finished his true freshman year 21-for-34 passing for 219 yards and one touchdown.
Nov. 2019: Right shoulder injury ends Penix Jr.’s second collegiate campaign
After fully recovering from his ACL tear, Penix Jr. narrowly beat out Ramsey for the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback job to begin the 2019 season—a tight victory that was reflected in how evenly the two ultimately split snaps for much of the campaign.
Indiana’s quarterback platoon held until Penix Jr. suffered his second straight season-ending injury, a right shoulder ailment suffered in the second quarter of a November matchup against Northwestern. The lefty had surgery on his right sternoclavicular joint—which is where the collarbone meets the sternum—and missed the remainder of the campaign, including the Hoosiers' bowl game.
Nov. 2020: Another year, another ACL tear
Penix Jr. returned to Indiana for the Big Ten’s Covid-shortened season in 2020, leading the Hoosiers to a 5–1 record through their first six games while tallying 16 total touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Unfortunately, the injury bug struck yet again in late-November, as Penix Jr. tore his right ACL for a second time during an Indiana win over Maryland. He missed the remainder of the season.
Oct. 2021: Penix Jr. injures his shoulder again—this time his left—cutting final season at Indiana short
Two ACL tears and a shoulder injury into his collegiate career, Penix Jr. gave it another go in Bloomington in 2021.
Unlike his first three seasons, both Penix Jr. and Indiana struggled out of the gate in 2021, starting 2–3 while throwing just four touchdowns and seven interceptions—before his season was cut short yet again by injury.
During what was a 24–0 loss to Penn State in early October, Penix Jr. suffered a separated left throwing shoulder that ultimately ended his season. He would transfer to the University of Washington that December.
2022 to ‘23: Rejuvenated at Washington Penix Jr. leads Huskies to National Championship appearance
Whether coincidence or not, Penix Jr.’s transfer to Washington boded incredibly well for the remainder of his collegiate career.
Over two seasons with the Huskies, the lefty played in 28 games and posted a 25–3 record while throwing for 67 touchdowns, rushing for seven more, and leading Washington to a CFP National Championship appearance in 2023. The best part? He stayed healthy.
After two successful campaigns in Seattle, Penix Jr. was selected by the Falcons with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Nov. 2025: Injury bug bites Penix Jr. again with two left knee injuries, likely ending season
Penix. Jr. began his rookie season in Atlanta as the backup behind Kirk Cousins before being called upon for the back half of 2024. He started the Falcons’ final three games, went 1–2 while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions, and stayed healthy.
The now-25-year-old took over the reins full-time in 2025, but missed Atlanta’s Week 8 loss to the Dolphins after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee.
As we now know, Penix Jr. reaggravated said knee on Sunday against the Panthers—with additional damage to his ACL—and the prognosis looks like yet another season-ender for the southpaw.