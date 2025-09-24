Falcons OC Defends Offensive Scheme After Disastrous Showing vs. Panthers
The Falcons were the biggest disappointment of Week 3, with the team failing to score a single point as they were blown out 30–0 by the previously winless Panthers. Atlanta's offense is the team's primary concern coming out of this loss. Not only did they heavily struggle in Carolina, but they have not been consistent at any point this season. Even in their one win over the Vikings, they primarily settled for field goals.
For a team that has invested top-10 picks in four of the last five drafts on offensive players—Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr.—this is far from the efficiency and production they should be getting out of their offense.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson took full responsibility for the offense's play in Week 3, but did not agree with growing concern that the offense is too predictable.
"We don't feel that way," Robinson said, via Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney. "I feel like sometimes when you have these types of games, as coaches, you say, O.K., do we need to pull back? How can we pull back to simplify? Maybe we're trying to do too much from a schematic standpoint. When we are looking inward as coaches, it’s like, maybe we put too much on their plate, maybe we were trying to scheme too much, and we need to simplify.
Robinson continued, "So, I would actually kind of counter that statement to say in these moments you tend to try to get simpler where we could have possibly been trying to over scheme at times, but don’t see any of that, don’t see that from our opponent. They are playing everything true. Again, the execution will handle a lot of those things, and again, that starts with me. We have to be able to have the right clarity so we can execute on Sunday so those things don’t happen.”
In contrast, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said of criticism that they're too predictable, "When we play as bad as we did last week, rightfully so. Throw those stones. There's no doubt. We were clearly predictable last week that we could not do anything so, rightful stone throws. Throw away. I got no arguments, no fights. No nothing against that. We gotta go out there and play."
Beyond the offensive scheme, Penix, who expressed support for Robinson's offense, simply did not play well in Week 3. He completed just 50% of his passes and threw two poor interceptions. Even when his receivers were open, he often missed them. While Penix has had flashes through his first six starts, he has been far too inconsistent, and has yet to complete a pass over 20 yards downfield this season.
The Falcons will look to improve their offensive performance by having Robinson come down from the booth to coaching on the sideline. Atlanta feels Penix will bounce back, but they still have a long ways to go offensively. They will look to rebound from their disastrous loss Sunday, when they face the Commanders.