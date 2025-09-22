NFL Fans Aren’t Convinced Falcons’ Offensive Change Will Make a Difference
The Falcons suffered a humbling 30–0 defeat at the hands of the rival Panthers on Sunday. Despite generating more yards and total offense than Carolina, Atlanta failed to convert in the red zone and were shut out on the road.
Following the beatdown in Week 3, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced an adjustment to the team's offensive coaching strategy, one which the team is hoping will yield more successful results on that side of the ball.
Morris told reporters Monday that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will be moved from the coaching box down to the field level going forward. Robinson, who is in his second season as the Falcons' O.C., has been calling plays from the coaching box since he took over the role. The team has reportedly dealt with miscommunication in their headsets on multiple occasions this season.
With Atlanta struggling on offense under second-year QB Michael Penix Jr., Morris is summoning Robinson back to the sideline in order to shake things up.
Fans on social media had plenty to say about that decision, making clear that they're not expecting the offense to change much with Robinson moving from the coaches box to the field.
We'll see if the move yields any better results when the Falcons take on the Commanders in Week 4. Atlanta has yet to score more than 22 points in a game this season, and a loss Sunday would see them fall to 1-3, which would be a troubling reality for a team with no first-round pick in the 2026 draft.