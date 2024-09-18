Falcons Owner Arthur Blank to Offer Free Food During His Ring of Honor Celebration
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is being inducted to the team's Ring of Honor on Sunday, and he's showing his appreciation to the fans who attend the game.
Each fan attending Atlanta's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football will receive two complimentary hot dogs, two bags of chips and a soda that can be refilled in a souvenir cup, which features Blank on it. This promotion lasts through the third quarter at the concession stands.
It's quite the deal for Falcons fans as prices at NFL stadiums have been astronomical in recent years. Each fan can return to the concession stand until the end of the third quarter to reuse this promotion.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is known for having affordable food and drink prices, though, thanks to Blank. Hot dogs and sodas normally are priced at $2 each, which is essentially unheard of at other sports venues.
Blank has been owner of the Falcons since February 2002. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017.