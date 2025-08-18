New Falcons QB Breaks News of His Own Signing Ahead of Preseason Game
The Falcons are signing quarterback Ben DiNucci ahead of Friday's preseason finale from the Cowboys, and you heard it from DiNucci first.
The newly minted Atlanta signal-caller announced his own signing Monday morning with a funny tweet: "Football news. I signed with the Falcons this morning. Source - myself (credible)," DiNucci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up with a more official tweet confirming DiNucci's signing hours later.
Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins will not play in the preseason finale Friday night, while Emory Jones is in concussion protocol and has been waived. Former Chargers QB and Falcons third-stringer Easton Stick has gotten the last two starts in preseason, leaving DiNucci to what will likely be backup duties against his former team before the real games begin for Atlanta on Sept. 7.
DiNucci, 28, last started an NFL game in 2020 after being drafted in the seventh round by the Cowboys. The Pittsburgh product has since spent time on several practice squads, with his most recent stint being on the Saints.