Falcons QB Coach Sends Michael Penix Strong Message Over 'Risk' in Training Camp Fight
The Falcons' projected starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was involved in a joint training camp fight with Titans defenders on Wednesday. Luckily for the quarterback, he didn't suffer any injuries during the scuffle.
Penix and the Tennessee defenders first started trash talking each other after a long throw made by Penix, and then things turned physical. The quarterback ended up in the middle of the pile.
Atlanta quarterbacks coach DJ Williams wants Penix to walk away learning a lesson from this incident, though. Williams wants Penix to realize that he's "the CEO" of the Falcons' offense, so he "can't risk his body in something like that," via ESPN's Marc Raimondi.
Although Williams admitted he was first "panicked" when he saw what was happening with the fight, the coach acknowledged that there were some positives to take away from this situation, like how the Falcons all stood up for one another.
"Obviously, you don't want that, but I take some positive out of it," Williams said. "Like you saw the guys take up for him, and I think that speaks to his leadership and who he is in that locker room. Obviously as coaches we're upstairs, they're downstairs. We don't really see a lot, but obviously he has a relationship and the trust of the guys because everybody ran to his defense. So, I think that's a good thing for the Falcons."
Hopefully the Falcons and the Titans can hold their tempers back during Friday's preseason game, or someone could end up seriously hurt.