Falcons' Raheem Morris Wouldn't Discuss Missed Penalty Call vs. Chiefs
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wasn't looking to get fined after Sunday night's 22–17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
That doesn't mean he wasn't irate over the missed call from officials on what seemingly should've been a defensive pass interference call against Chiefs safety Bryan Cook late into the fourth quarter.
After a Kirk Cousins pass to Kyle Pitts fell incomplete in the end zone, refs opted against flagging Cook for defensive pass interference, despite him clearly hitting Pitts early and not turning his head to make a play on the ball.
It was a controversial decision by the officials to keep their flags in their pockets, and when the topic was broached during Morris's postgame press conference, he refused to dive into it.
"I like my money," Morris said, unwilling to share his candid thoughts at risk of getting fined by the NFL.
It was a business decision from Morris to hold his tongue, and it's hard to blame him given that players and coaches are subject to fines for criticizing the officials.
Morris's four-word response illustrated his true feelings on the situation effectively enough, making clear that he wasn't in agreement with the no-call, though he wasn't willing to say that outright.
Atlanta will look to get back on track in Week 4 when they host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South rivalry showdown.