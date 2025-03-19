Falcons Sign Veteran Safety Jordan Fuller to Reunite With Raheem Morris
Veteran safety Jordan Fuller is signing a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Fuller spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, even winning Super Bowl LVI with them. He spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, but only appeared in nine games as he missed some time with a hamstring injury. He still totaled 54 tackles and one forced fumble in those appearances.
In Atlanta, Fuller will reunite with his former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who is the head coach of the Falcons. Morris worked as the Rams' DC from 2021-23, meaning he worked with Fuller for all three seasons.
Over five seasons, Fuller has started in 55 games, totaling 333 tackles, including 203 solo tackles, five forced fumbles and seven interceptions.
In two full seasons with the Rams in 2021 and '23, Fuller posted his best statistics. In 2021, Fuller totaled a career-high 113 tackles and one interception. In '23, Fuller had 94 tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.