Falcons Unveiled Kirk Cousins's Emo-Friendly Birthday Playlist, and NFL Fans Loved It
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was the birthday boy at his team's practice Monday, and he responded by acting very much like a man born in 1988.
For his big day, the Falcons gave Cousins control of their practice playlist—and the four-time Pro Bowler responded by pumping the playlist full of emo and alternative rock hits from his youth.
"On Kirk's birthday, he gets the aux," Atlanta posted on social media Monday afternoon along with Cousins's selections. Present and accounted for were: Jimmy Eat World, The All-American Rejects (twice), Good Charlotte (twice), The Killers, blink-182 and numerous other bands that go triple-platinum in millennial households (well, rentals) to this day.
NFL fans had much to say about the quarterback's tastes.
Most of it was positive.
Specific selections drew praise, such as Yellowcard's smash hit "Ocean Avenue."
Similar plaudits were ladled out to "Dear Maria, Count Me In," All Time Low's breakthrough hit.
Regardless of the year, the spirit of the 2000s lives on.