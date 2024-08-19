SI

Falcons Unveiled Kirk Cousins's Emo-Friendly Birthday Playlist, and NFL Fans Loved It

Patrick Andres

Jul 25, 2024; Buford, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to the media on the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Camp.
Jul 25, 2024; Buford, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to the media on the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Camp. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was the birthday boy at his team's practice Monday, and he responded by acting very much like a man born in 1988.

For his big day, the Falcons gave Cousins control of their practice playlist—and the four-time Pro Bowler responded by pumping the playlist full of emo and alternative rock hits from his youth.

"On Kirk's birthday, he gets the aux," Atlanta posted on social media Monday afternoon along with Cousins's selections. Present and accounted for were: Jimmy Eat World, The All-American Rejects (twice), Good Charlotte (twice), The Killers, blink-182 and numerous other bands that go triple-platinum in millennial households (well, rentals) to this day.

NFL fans had much to say about the quarterback's tastes.

Most of it was positive.

Specific selections drew praise, such as Yellowcard's smash hit "Ocean Avenue."

Similar plaudits were ladled out to "Dear Maria, Count Me In," All Time Low's breakthrough hit.

Regardless of the year, the spirit of the 2000s lives on.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL