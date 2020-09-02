SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 2nd, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

August 29th-September 1st

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 1st, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley

Despite suffering a season-ending injury late in 2019, Calvin Ridley believes he can achieve elite status in 2020.

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener

Dan Quinn brought news of some veterans missing in action on Tuesday.

Jeremy Johnson

Which Falcons RB Should Fantasy Football Owners Target After Todd Gurley

Who will be Todd Gurley's backup running back this season?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: The Falcons' Offensive Line Needs To Be More Efficient In 2020, Not Better

What does the offensive line need to do to help Atlanta Falcons win in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Alvin Kamara Is On Unexcused Leave From Saints Training Camp

Alvin Kamara is not at the New Orleans Saints' training camp because of a contractual dispute.

Chris Vinel

Report: Chicago Bears Won't Name Starting QB Until Week 1

Who will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears this season?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: Now Atlanta Falcons Can Use Fake Crowd Noise After NFL Once Sacked Them For Doing Same Thing

The Atlanta Falcons must deal with no fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through at least their opening two home games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears.

Terence Moore

Damontae Kazee Is Playing His Role Well In The Falcons Secondary

The Atlanta Falcons Safety Damontae Kazee Has Found His Role In the Falcons Secondary

Christian Crittenden

Mykal Walker Is Improving Day By Day At Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons Rookie Linebacker Mykal Walker has been running reps with the forst team defense during NFL training camp

Christian Crittenden