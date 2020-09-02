Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 2nd, 2020
Christopher Smitherman II
August 29th-September 1st
Matt Hennessy Starts At Left Guard In Friday Scrimmage, Leaves With 'Banged' Knee
Atlanta Falcons Place Steven Means On Reserve/COVID-19 List
How High Can Julio Jones Climb On The All-Time Receiving List?
Mykal Walker Has Gotten A Huge Confidence Boost During Training Camp
The Falcons Secondary Needs To Be The Catalyst For A Successful Season
Damontae Kazee Is Playing His Role In The Falcons Secondary
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 30: Who Should The Falcons Target In The Clutch?
Report: Chicago Bears Won't Name Starting QB Until Week 1
Atlanta Falcons Can Use Fake Crowd Noise After NFL Once Sacked Them For Doing Same Thing
Alvin Kamara Is On Unexcused Leave From Saints Training Camp
OPINION: The Falcons' Offensive Line Needs To Be More Efficient In 2020, Not Better
Which Falcons RB Should Fantasy Football Owners Target After Todd Gurley?
Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley
