Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 2nd, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from August 29th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

August 29th-September 1st

Matt Hennessy Starts At Left Guard In Friday Scrimmage, Leaves With 'Banged' Knee

Atlanta Falcons Place Steven Means On Reserve/COVID-19 List

How High Can Julio Jones Climb On The All-Time Receiving List?

Mykal Walker Has Gotten A Huge Confidence Boost During Training Camp

The Falcons Secondary Needs To Be The Catalyst For A Successful Season

Damontae Kazee Is Playing His Role In The Falcons Secondary

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 30: Who Should The Falcons Target In The Clutch?

Report: Chicago Bears Won't Name Starting QB Until Week 1

Atlanta Falcons Can Use Fake Crowd Noise After NFL Once Sacked Them For Doing Same Thing

Alvin Kamara Is On Unexcused Leave From Saints Training Camp

OPINION: The Falcons' Offensive Line Needs To Be More Efficient In 2020, Not Better

Which Falcons RB Should Fantasy Football Owners Target After Todd Gurley?

Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley

Here are the other ways to follow the Falcon Report. Check them out! You can also sign up for our weekly Atlanta Falcons fan show which happens every Tuesday at 7 PM EST. Click here to sign up!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook