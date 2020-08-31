SI.com
Falcon Report
Report: Chicago Bears Won't Name Starting QB Until Week 1

Dave Holcomb

Barring an unforeseen injury, the Atlanta Falcons know they will face Russell Wilson in Week 1 and Dak Prescott during Week 2. Which quarterback the Falcons defense will defend against in their third game, though, remains to be seen.

The Falcons will welcome the Chicago Bears to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 3. The Bears have yet to select a starting quarterback, and ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports coach Matt Nagy said this weekend that he won't name a starter until Week 1.

The report came the same day that fellow ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter that "the buzz is growing around Nick Foles." The 31-year-old quarterback is competing with former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky for the Bears starting spot behind center.

Nagy telling a reporter the same day another media member essentially gave the Bears quarterback competition edge to Foles could be a sign that the Bears coach is trying to force his first opponent to still prepare for two quarterbacks. Fortunately for the Falcons, unless the Bears make an early-season quarterback switch, they'll know two weeks ahead of the game who is starting at quarterback for Chicago.

The Bears acquired Foles for a fourth-round pick and declined to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option this offseason. Foles won Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles while replacing the injured Carson Wentz in the playoffs following the 2017 season, but in his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Foles lost his job to Gardner Minshew after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1.

With the Eagles, Jaguars, then St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, Foles has posted a 26-22 record with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He started opening night against the Falcons to begin the 2018 season. Foles played terribly, averaging under 4.0 yards per pass with an interception, but the Eagles won.

Trubisky has registered a 23-18 record in three seasons, but he took a major step backwards in his third year last fall. During 2019, Trubisky threw 17 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions while averaging a career-low 6.1 yards per attempt.

Trubisky has never played the Falcons.

