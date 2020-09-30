Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 26th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site. The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

September 26th-September 29th

How The Atlanta Falcons Can Save Their Season

Falcons Place A.J. Terrell On Reserve/Covid-19 List

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Front Match Up With The Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line?

Bears Front Four a Tough Match Up for Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Chicago Bears Game Preview

How Does The Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

Atlanta Falcons Blow Second Straight 15-point Fourth-Quarter Lead, Lose 30-26 to Bears

Foles Leads Bears' Rally, Defeat Falcons 30-26

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Green Bay Packers

As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

5 Observations From Falcons' Second Straight Blown Lead

Three Potential Candidates to Replace Dan Quinn as Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons

