Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 30th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 26th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site. The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

September 26th-September 29th

How The Atlanta Falcons Can Save Their Season

Falcons Place A.J. Terrell On Reserve/Covid-19 List

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Front Match Up With The Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line?

Bears Front Four a Tough Match Up for Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Chicago Bears Game Preview

How Does The Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

Atlanta Falcons Blow Second Straight 15-point Fourth-Quarter Lead, Lose 30-26 to Bears

Foles Leads Bears' Rally, Defeat Falcons 30-26

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Green Bay Packers

As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

5 Observations From Falcons' Second Straight Blown Lead

Three Potential Candidates to Replace Dan Quinn as Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 29th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are currently 0-3. How are the fans feeling about the Falcons after two major upsets and do they have hope going into game 4 against the Packers?

William B. Carver

Three candidates to replace Dan Quinn as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons keep up their 0-3 pace for 2020, they will likely be looking for a new head coach at the end of the season, if not sooner. Who could step in for Dan Quinn?

Brady Pfister

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

Quinn has seemingly survived another collapse, and will coach on to Green Bay this week.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears football game on Sept. 27, 2020! Comment below and get engaged with other Falcons fans!

Jeff Armstrong

by

ceokylecobb

Saving The Falcons: As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

With the Falcons blowing huge leads in the fourth quarter in back-to-back weeks, Dan Quinn finally could lose his head coaching job. Maybe. Sigh.

Terence Moore

by

RobSimp

5 Observations from Falcons Second Straight Blown Loss

What happened to the Atlanta Falcons against the Chicago Bears?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Another week, another embarrassing loss. Will the Falcons' loss to the Chicago Bears finally be enough to get Dan Quinn fired?

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons blow second straight 15-point 4th quarter lead, lose 30-26 to Bears

Somehow, it keeps happening.

Zach Hood

by

Dix

How Does the Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

Who has the advantage, the Falcons receiving corps or the Bears secondary?

Christian Crittenden

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Green Bay Packers

After another devastating loss, can the Atlanta Falcons get it together against a formidable Green Bay Packers team?

Malik Brown