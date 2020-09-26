It seems absurd to to even mention such a notion two games into the season but the Atlanta Falcons are headed down a familiar path.

This is the first time that the Falcons have started the season 0-2 with Dan Quinn as their Head coach. However, the Falcons could only get one win in their first five games in the last two seasons.

Since their Super Bowl loss the Falcons have continued to get worse.

Falcons still lack a consistent ability to finish games.

Their loss against the Dallas Cowboys was the Falcons largest blown lead since their Super Bowl loss in 2017.

Of course, the Super Bowl loss is not equal to that of a regular season loss.

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the season.

Last Sunday’s debacle, is only their second NFC loss of the season.

That’s not the only difference between those games.

Unlike the Super Bowl, no overtime was needed.

The Cowboys actually never had the lead at any point in the game. Dallas didn’t take the lead until they ended the game with a field goal as time expired.

The games were different but the disbelief felt the same.

Just like the Super Bowl, it was hard to believe what you were seeing , was actually happening.

One of the most consistent things about the Falcons is their inability to be consistent for four quarters of football.

In order to salvage this season and possibly Quinn’s job, the Falcons must make the playoffs.

So what will it take to save their season ?

Accountability for everyone. Players, coaches, training staff and even ownership. Mediocrity shouldn’t be an acceptable level of performance for the level of talent that is on the Falcons roster.

Consistent level of execution by each player when they are called on to perform.

The defense must have continuous pressure on opposing team’s quarterbacks in order to give the Falcons thin secondary an opportunity to make plays. The Falcons inexperienced corners do not have the ability to play man defense without giving up big plays.

It is imperative that the Falcons defensive line gets pressure throughout the game and most importantly on third downs.

Atlanta’s defense has given up a league worst 39 points per game.

They also rank No. 31 in passing yards allowed with 744 in two games, an average of 372 yards a game.

The Falcons offense is currently ranked fourth in offensive yards a game as well as fifth in total offensive touchdowns. The Falcons offense needs to focus on red zone touchdowns.

Special teams!

I think everyone now knows where their lack of execution lies. Recovery!

Younghoe Koo has been consistent so far this year with only one missed extra point.

The Falcons once prided themselves as modeling their scouting and organization after the New England Patriots. That had a lot to do with bringing in Patriots former scout and now Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

But that’s where the comparison stops. The Falcons look nothin like the six-time Super Bowl Champion Patriots.

The Falcons don’t need to be any other team than themselves but they do need to put a winning product on the field. The Falcons have group of young defensive players but time is running out for Matt Ryan and Julio Jones as a tandem.

This isn’t just about saving the Falcons for one season. This is about saving the Falcons from football purgatory.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon