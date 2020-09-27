How Does The Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

After an 0-2 start, the Atlanta Falcons are in must-win territory against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The first two weeks of the season have yielded mixed results for the Falcons offense. They have scored a lot of points, but have not always been able to finish drives late in the game.

One player head coach Dan Quinn has been able to rely on so far is wide receiver Calvin Ridley, whose four receiving touchdowns lead the NFL heading into Sunday.

Julio Jones is questionable for the game against the Bears with a hamstring injury, and he didn’t practice all week, so he likely won't be at 100 percent even if he plays. Because of this, all eyes -- and coverage schemes -- will be focused on Ridley.

There was a lot of talk heading into the season about the third-year former first-round pick taking the next step and being a No. 1 receiver, and he will get his first taste of an increased workload against the Bears.

Ridley will likely draw a matchup against Kyle Fuller, who has nine tackles and one interception so far this season. Fuller has been targeted 14 times and has allowed six catches for 70 yards.

Although Fuller is not playing at the same All-Pro level that he was a few seasons ago, he can still pose some matchup problems, especially when afforded safety help that would otherwise be used to help cover Jones.

Russell Gage Jr. has also played well so far this season, with 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. As the Falcons' primary slot receiver, he will likely draw Buster Skrine or Jaylon Johnson. Skrine has allowed six catches on 10 targets for 60 yards, while Johnson has allowed six catches on 15 targets for 94 yards.

Hayden Hurst's role will likely expand this week if Jones is unable to play. Hurst scored a touchdown last week against the Cowboys and had a solid game overall. Look for the Falcons' athletic tight end to draw safety help away from Ridley and Gage, which could create ideal 1-on-1 matchups on the outside for Atlanta.

Matt Ryan has played well so far this season and should be able to pick his spots wisely against the Bears secondary, provided his offensive line is able to keep him upright.

With or without Jones in this matchup, the Falcons have the skill-position depth to have a successful day.

