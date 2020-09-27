SI.com
Falcon Report
Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Green Bay Packers

Malik Brown

Last week, the Falcons had a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and blew it after a last- second field goal.

This week, they had a 15-point lead against the Chicago Bears and blew the game, 30-26.

Just like last week, the Falcons played a good three and a half quarters of football and went numb in the fourth quarter, allowing the opposing team to come back.

After a horrid performance from Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles took over and threw three touchdowns in four minutes.

The Falcons had numerous chances to extend their 15-point lead but missed field-goal attempts and third-down conversions.

If there was a game that the Falcons had a chance to redeem themselves in and get in the win column, it was against this questionable Bears team.

Instead, they go into next week 0-3 and have to face the red-hot Packers led by Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers offense may be the best the Falcons have faced so far this season, and with a number of defenders going down the past two weeks, it may be tough sledding for the team.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones will be a point of emphasis for the Atlanta defense. Jones is good as both a runner and receiver, which means the linebackers will be up for a tall task.

Rodgers continues to make amazing things happen in and out of the pocket, and getting pressure on him will be important. The Packers also have a number of wide receivers that can make plays. If A.J. Terrell and Darqueze Dennard are absent, their receivers could expose the Falcons secondary.

The Packers defense has also been a bright spot, especially the secondary.

Without Julio Jones, Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense were able to move the ball for most of the game. It was in the fourth quarter when they stalled out and were not able to put the Bears away.

If the Falcons want to salvage their season, they must play a complete a four quarters moving forward. They’ve shown that they’re able to produce on offense and defense, but have not been able to finish.

Rodgers and the Packers are a team that Dan Quinn's team can't leave the door open for, because they’ll always find a way to come back. Last week, the Detroit Lions found themselves with a 14-3 lead against the Packers, but Green Bay stormed back and won 42-21.

For the past three weeks, it seems like the Falcons have lost mentally, not physically. It’s time for them to get together, or there will be some big roster, coaching and front office changes coming sooner than later.

