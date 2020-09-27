SI.com
Falcon Report
Hill TD Run Gives Falcons The 16-3 lead

Jeff Armstrong

Updated: 2:06 p.m.

2nd QTR

TD Falcons! RB Brian Hill 35-yd TD run, 4:37. Extra point is good. Falcons 16, Bears 3. Key: Bears penalties kept Falcons drive alive.

FG Falcons! Koo 29-yd field goal, 8:31. Falcons 9, Bears 3. Key play: Bears sack Ryan on 3rd-and-goal.

1st QTR

End 1st: Falcons 6, Bears 3.

FG Bears! Santos 35-yd field goal, 2:43. Falcons 6, Bears 3.

TOUCHDOWN Falcons! QB Matt Ryan 1-yd TD pass to TE Hayden Hurst, 9:43. K Younghoe Koo missed the extra point. Falcons 6, Bears 0. Key play: Ryan 63-yd pass to WR Calvin Ridley.

FG attempt: Bears K Cairo Santos misses 46-yd field goal, 10:52. Game scoreless.

GAME TIME! Falcons won the coin toss, elected to defer possession until the second half.

Pregame

Welcome fans! The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) return home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. ET today. Follow along for live updates and big plays during the game! Comment below and get engaged with other fans!

Injury update

Falcons OUT today: WR Julio Jones, T Kaleb McGary, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Kendall Sheffield, S Ricardo Allen, LB Foye Oluokun, DT Deadrin Senat, DE Takk McKinley 

