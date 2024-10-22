Fans Blasted Refs for Controversial Penalty That Cost Lamar Jackson a Touchdown
Fans are all over the officials for a call that went against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
The Ravens faced second-and-goal at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 8-yard line. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran the ball off the right end and found his way into the end zone for a touchdown that would have given Baltimore a 13-10 lead with the extra point pending. Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, the play was nullified for a holding call on guard Daniel Faalele.
Fans were not happy.
On replay it doesn't appear Faalele held Tampa Bay's Lavonte David. In fact, it appears he was so hyper aware of not holding him, that he released his grip on David as Jackson ran past him.
That's a tough call, and NFL fans on social media agreed.
In the end, it didn't matter. On the next play, the Ravens faced second-and-goal at the 18-yard line and Jackson hit Justice Hill for an 18-yard touchdown. The Ravens took a 14-10 lead and everyone could calm down a bit.