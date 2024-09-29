Fans Call for Doug Pederson’s Job Over Brutal Line About Jaguars Players After Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars' nightmare start to the season continued Sunday when they gave up a late lead and lost to the Houston Texans on the road, 24-20. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 0-4 on the season and it was the ninth straight defeat for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Things took an even worse turn after the game when head coach Doug Pederson appeared to throw his players under the bus when asked about possibly taking over the play-calling from offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
"For what? I thought he called a great game," Pederson said of Taylor. "As coaches, we can’t go out there and make plays, it’s a two-way street."
That second line is what had fans calling for Pederson's job.
