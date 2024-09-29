SI

Fans Call for Doug Pederson’s Job Over Brutal Line About Jaguars Players After Loss

Andy Nesbitt

The Jaguars fell to 0-4 after Sunday's loss to the Texans.
The Jaguars fell to 0-4 after Sunday's loss to the Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars' nightmare start to the season continued Sunday when they gave up a late lead and lost to the Houston Texans on the road, 24-20. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 0-4 on the season and it was the ninth straight defeat for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Things took an even worse turn after the game when head coach Doug Pederson appeared to throw his players under the bus when asked about possibly taking over the play-calling from offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

"For what? I thought he called a great game," Pederson said of Taylor. "As coaches, we can’t go out there and make plays, it’s a two-way street."

That second line is what had fans calling for Pederson's job.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL