NFL Fans Call Out ESPN's Adam Schefter for Sharing Illegally Streamed Jets-Texans Highlight
It isn't cheap to be an NFL fan these days. The league has partnered with multiple streaming services for the 2024 season, offering games exclusively on ESPN+, Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video throughout the regular season.
That forces some fans to find, uh, alternate sites to watch games instead of forking over the cash for yet another subscription. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter appeared to be one of those aforementioned illegal streamers on Thursday night during the New York Jets' 21–13 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.
During the second quarter of Thursday Night Football, which is streamed by Amazon Prime Video all season long, Schefter shared a highlight of Jets rookie Malachi Corley dropping the football before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 19-yard yard touchdown run.
At first glance, it was nothing to note. Schefter often shares the NFL's top highlights to his X account. But a closer look reveals that the highlight featured a watermark of an illegal streaming site in the top left corner.
Was Schefter actually watching the game on an illegal stream? Probably not. But the watermark on the highlight was quickly pointed out by the NFL community on social media, leading to a flurry of jokes:
The veteran ESPN reporter appeared to learn his lesson, as the next three highlights he posted from the prime-time game were wisely shared from the official team and streaming accounts.