Fans Call Out Tom Brady Criticizing Officials Over Ejection in Lions - Packers Game
Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt were on the call for FOX's broadcast of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Midway through the second quarter Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected when he hit Packers wideout Bo Melton helmet-to-helmet on an incomplete pass.
While Brady was talking about how this kind of thing happens in football the officials announced that Branch had been tossed, leading Brady to question the decision by the replay center in New York.
"I don't love that call at all," said Brady. "I mean, obviously it's a penalty, but to me that has to be serious intent in a game like this."
It's a pretty benign disagreement by Brady, but it's still a disagreement. Some might even consider it a critique or criticism, which as we all know, Brady is not allowed to do as an NFL owner. Some were quick to point out that Brady was breaking the rules by saying anything at all.
Now, these are not new rules, but they are fresh on people's minds because Brady was just approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and when that happened a Bleacher Report tweet went viral with his restrictions listed which were originally reported by ESPN back in late August.
Brady might have been questioning calls all season, but no one cared. Now that everyone has seen it spelled out in a helpful graphic on social media, people are looking for Brady to slip up. The question is, will the NFL actually do anything about it?