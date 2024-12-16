NFL Fans Were Denied an All-Time Great Moment in Week 15
1. The Tennessee Titans are one of the must unwatchable teams in the NFL, but one of their players gave us one of the best highlights of the 2024 season on Sunday.
Tennessee nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat—all 366 pounds of him—helped sack Joe Burrow, recovered Burrow’s fumble and rumbled 30 yards down the field while delivering one hell of a stiff arm.
When I saw the play, I had one thought and one thought only: Imagine the call Kevin Harlan would’ve given us if he was working this game. Harlan would’ve completely lost his mind. If you watch that play with the sound off, you can almost hear Harlan’s voice in your head, screaming out every detail of Sweat’s play.
Kevin Kugler, who had the play-by-play for Fox, totally whiffed on his call and missed the stiff arm. Analyst Daryl Johnston mentioned the epic stiff arm at the end of the play with barely any excitement.
On the local radio side, Titans radio play-by-play man Mike Keith went ballistic over the sack (which you gotta hear below), but just gave the stiff arm a passing mention.
If at any point on this Monday you need a pick-me-up, just watch the GIF of Sweat in the open field.
2. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with one of ESPN’s top play-by-play callers, Sean McDonough.
McDonough talks about receiving praise from a certain college football legend for his call of the ACC championship game between Clemson and SMU, and what goes through his mind while he’s calling a wild ending.
McDonough also takes a trip down memory lane to discuss some of his famous calls. He recalls what it was like working with Bill Raftery and why Raft got the nickname, “Uncle One More.” In addition, McDonough shares his thoughts on calling the first College Football Playoff game between Indiana and Notre Dame and why the trip to South Bend will be special for him.
Following McDonough, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week we discuss the NFL schedule, Netflix hiring a slew of people for its Christmas Day NFL broadcasts, the new season of Hard Knocks, Christmas tree problems and more.
3. I was fortunate enough to attend the WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Nassau Coliseum this weekend. I’ll do a full recap on this week’s SI Media Podcast during the “Traina Thoughts” segment since Sal Licata was with me at the event.
I’ll just say two things here. One, if you like or have liked wrestling in any way, shape or form and have never been to a live event, I highly recommend it. The WWE does a great job with the live shows and you will have a new appreciation for the athleticism of the wrestlers if you see it in person.
Two, I have loved having WWE Universal champion Cody Rhodes on the podcast a few times and thoroughly appreciated Rhodes giving me his first interview after becoming champion at WrestleMania this year.
So when Rhodes was wheeled right by me on a stretcher Saturday night after taking a nasty piledriver from Kevin Owens, I shot my shot.
I’m not proud, but this is what you have to do when you have to book your own podcast.
4. I’ve said before that J.J. Watt has the makings of a great analyst because he’s opinionated and isn’t afraid to share those opinions. Not many high-profile people in the media will call out Dan Campbell for coaching mistakes because everyone likes the Detroit Lions' coach. But Campbell is often reckless during a game, as he was Sunday by going for an onside kick down 10 points with more 12 minutes left, so it was nice to see Watt acknowledge that.
5. This was one of the coolest and smoothest pick-sixes I’ve ever seen.
6. Whichever team wins the Pop-Tart Bowl between Iowa State and Miami on Dec. 28 will get a toaster in their trophy.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today’s Howard Stern Show celebrated the 40th anniversary of Gary Dell’Abate joining the show. Gary has taken quite a beating over 40 years, which just makes him all the more lovable. While being stuck with the nickname “Baba Booey” will be his trademark, the “Love Tape” will always be the all-time Booey moment.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.