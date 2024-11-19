Fans Didn’t Like CeeDee Lamb’s Body Language Towards Cooper Rush in Texans Game
The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans in Week 11 on Monday Night Football. The Texans jumped out to an early 14–0 lead before the Cowboys scored a blazing fast touchdown to get back into the game in the second quarter.
With Cooper Rush at quarterback, Dallas tried to get the ball to star receiver CeeDee Lamb as often as possible, but things didn't always go well. This was fully on display in the third quarter when Rush failed to hit Lamb in stride and the receiver appeared to give Rush a look before he turned to the sideline and shook his head.
Viewers noticed the bad body language.
Lamb was shown sitting on the bench a short time later and he was not alone in the sad face department. It's unclear if the accuracy of Cooper Rush's passes was what had everyone down or if it was the score or just the general vibes in Dallas right now that has everyone so down in the dumps, but whatever it is, things don't look good.