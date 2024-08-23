NFL Fans Flummoxed by CFL Rule That Allowed Team to Win on Missed Field Goal
A Canadian Football League rule left fans of the NFL utterly perplexed on Thursday evening after the Toronto Argonauts managed to secure a win despite missing the final field goal of the game.
In a 19–19 deadlock between the Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, Toronto attempted to kick a go-ahead field goal with time expiring. The kick missed wide left, though that didn't deter the team from rushing the field in celebration.
And it was a deserved celebration, as despite missing the kick, the football traveled to the back of the end zone, which per CFL rules, results in one point for the kicking team. As such, the Argonauts were awarded a point and the victory, 20–19.
The rule is known as a "rouge" and comes into play when a kicking team kicks a field goal or punts the ball and the opposing team is unable to retrieve the ball from out of their end zone or if the ball goes out the back of the end zone. The kicking team in those cases is awarded one point, though there are exceptions, such as a fumble or interception in the back of the end zone.
It's certainly one of the more perplexing rules in the CFL, and after seeing a clip of the game-winning miss on social media, NFL fans couldn't help but voice their confusion, and in some cases outright rage.