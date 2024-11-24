Fans Furious With Bears' Matt Eberflus For Following Analytics, Going For Two Early
The Chicago Bears entered the fourth quarter of their Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings trailing 24-10. DJ Moore scored a touchdown to cut it to 24-16 with 7:22 remaining in regulation. That's when Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to follow the analytics and go for two. The attempt failed and fans were furious.
Many fans took to social media to call out the embattled coach.
The thing is, after the Vikings kicked a field goal on the ensuing possession, the Bears scored another touchdown, went for two again and got back within three. Then they recovered an onside kick and kicked a field goal to force overtime, which meant that the decision to go for two down eight actually worked out fine for the Bears, as the analytics predicted.
So Eberflus wasn't wrong.
Of course, the Vikings went on to win the game in overtime which doesn't necessarily make Eberflus right either. The Bears are now 4-6 on the year. Maybe it doesn't matter what the coach does because there's never a reason for the fans to be happy.