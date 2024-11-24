Matt Eberflus, Bears Roasted After Suffering Another Sad Blocked FG vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears have a kicking problem.
On Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Bears kicker Cairo Santos lined up for a 48-yard field goal and had it blocked. Santos has missed three field goals between 40 and 49 yards this season and each has missed due to being blocked.
Head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't fixed the team's field goal protection unit despite the fact that it cost him a win last week. Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, the Bears trailed 20-19 but had a chance to win on a 46-yard attempt as time expired. The Packers blocked the kick to end the game.
Before that kick, Eberflus had opted to not attempt to gain extra yards to make it a closer kick for Santos.
The NFL world roasted Eberflus and the Bears for the same thing happening again this week.
It's more than fair to be critical of Eberflus at this point.