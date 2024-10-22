Fans Loved Lamar Jackson Blocking for Derrick Henry on a Long Run vs. Bucs
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry had themselves a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 7. The Ravens won 41–31 and Jackson and Henry were unstoppable.
Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and threw five touchdown passes. He also ran for 52 yards on nine carries, but that doesn't seem very impressive since Henry, still very much dominating like he's in high school, ran for 169 yards on 15 carries and caught one of Jackson's touchdown passes.
Their dynamic duo-ness was on full display during the fourth quarter when Jackson tossed the ball to Henry on second-and-7. Henry was met by a wall of lineman and cut back to the left. As he started to make his way downfield, Jackson sprinted past him and became his lead blocker.
Jackson did a good enough job that Antoine Winfield Jr. was barely able to push Henry enough to get him to take one step out of bounds to end the play after 39 yards for the Bucs.
Fans loved it. Or at least noted that it was not fair.
With the win the Ravens are now 5-2 and tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North.