Fans Loved Mike Tomlin’s Mic’d-Up Pep Talk to Steelers WRs Before Win Over Ravens
Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin had some inspirational words for his wide receiver corps.
"Hey, this is the group," said Tomlin, as revealed in an NFL Films 'Mic'd Up' video. "Look at me, this is the group. When the team says, 'Let's get 'em', they're talking about this group. Make the plays, man. The plays ain't gonna make themselves. I'm looking at the playmakers."
"This is the group. Why do you think I go out with you?" He said as they made their way to the field. "That's the only reason why I played wideout, I had to be in that group. Man, I shoulda played safety but I just wanted to be in that group."
Fans loved the clip of Tomlin and his pass catchers. Here are some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):
As for the Hard Knocks references? The Steelers are set to be featured, along with the rest of the AFC North, on the in-season version of the HBO show. Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North is set to debut on Dec. 3.
While the Steelers offense didn't score a touchdown during their win against the Ravens, wide receiver George Pickens did haul in eight catches for 89 yards in the win—so maybe the pep talk worked.
Pittsburgh plays the Browns on Amazon's Thursday Night Football this week from Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field.