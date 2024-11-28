NFL Fans Loved Smooth Saxophone Rendition of National Anthem to Kick Off Thanksgiving Slate
The NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate of games got off to a rousing start on Thursday.
Before the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears to open the day of NFL action, saxophonist Mike Phillips gave one of the best renditions of the national anthem you will ever hear. It was soulful, passionate and the NFL world loved it.
That was incredible and immediately had people suggesting it should be the go-to form of national anthem moving forward.
Sounds pretty unanimous; looks like Roger Goodell and the NFL need to start making some calls.
The Lions are hosting the Bears in an NFL North matchup of two rivals in completely different places. Detroit is 10-1 and is a serious Super Bowl contender, while the Bears are 4-7 and limping along with a rookie quarterback and a head coach on the hot seat.
On paper, it shouldn't be close. No matter what happens, at least we were treated to a banger of a national anthem to open things.