Fans React to Fox Bringing Back Unpopular Scorebug Display From Super Bowl
The scorebug from the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs last February appears like it's here to stay. Fox debuted a new scorebug for the Super Bowl, and it returned for the Bears' preseason game against the Bills on Sunday evening.
Fox did make one significant change to the scorebug, however, replacing the team's initials with their logos. In addition, the bottom right of the broadcast displayed stats from the game. For the first two drives, Caleb Williams's stats were on the screen for fans to see.
Though the change was largely seen as improvement, the new scorebug remains widely unpopular like it was when it was first displayed last February.
Not all reviews of the tweaked scorebug were negative though. A few fans took to social media and expressed support for the look.