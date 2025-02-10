SI

NFL Fans Ripped Fox for Its Ugly New Scorebug in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl

The rumors of the new score bug were, in fact, real.

Mike Kadlick

Fox's new score bug had fans up in arms.
Fox's new score bug had fans up in arms. / Screenshot via @ kpondiscio
Super Bowl LIX started off with a bang, as Fox debuted a brand new scorebug for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the new graphic:

As to be expected, NFL fans were up in arms about the new graphic. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

With the new score bug beneath them, the Eagles fielded the opening kickoff before embarking on an uninspiring five-play, 10-yard drive that ended in a 53-yard Braden Mann punt.

After a Chiefs punt on their opening drive, the Eagles struck first later in the quarter with a tush push touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 69-yard drive.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

