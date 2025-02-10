NFL Fans Ripped Fox for Its Ugly New Scorebug in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
The rumors of the new score bug were, in fact, real.
Super Bowl LIX started off with a bang, as Fox debuted a brand new scorebug for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's a look at the new graphic:
As to be expected, NFL fans were up in arms about the new graphic. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
With the new score bug beneath them, the Eagles fielded the opening kickoff before embarking on an uninspiring five-play, 10-yard drive that ended in a 53-yard Braden Mann punt.
After a Chiefs punt on their opening drive, the Eagles struck first later in the quarter with a tush push touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 69-yard drive.
