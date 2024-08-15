NFL Fans React to Nicolas Cage Being Cast As John Madden in Future Film
Movie director David O. Russell made a rather surprising choice when casting the role of John Madden for an upcoming film.
Nicolas Cage will portray the late, great football legend in a biographical movie titled Madden that will cover the coach's life, particularly the days he spent leading the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to '78.
“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” director David O. Russell said in a statement. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”
Per Variety, Russell was also considering Will Ferrell and Hugh Jackman to star in the movie before Cage was picked as Madden.
Cage, 60, is one of the more polarizing actors in Hollywood, known for his over-the-top acting style and a long list of quirky roles over the years. So NFL fans had plenty of takes when it was announced Cage would portray one of football's most beloved characters:
Russell is best known for his work on hit films such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.