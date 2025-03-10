SI

Fans React to X Going Down on First Day of NFL's Early Negotiation Period

No a great day for the "everything app" formerly known as Twitter to go out.

Mike Kadlick

An Eagles fan celebrates at the Super Bowl parade.
An Eagles fan celebrates at the Super Bowl parade. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images
The NFL's negotiation window—formerly known as the legal tampering window— opened on Monday at 12:00 p.m., which allowed teams and agents of players to talk through and agree to contracts ahead of free agency officially opening on Wednesday.

Generally, news of said agreements is broken by NFL reporters through posts on the X (formerly Twitter) app. Unfortunately, the social network dubbed "the everything app" glitched out just prior to noontime.

The nearly two-hour on-and-off outage led to plenty of priceless reactions:

Luckily for fans, Twitter has since returned—though plenty of news was first reported on the rival social media app BlueSky.

Not very efficient, if you ask me.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

