Fans React to X Going Down on First Day of NFL's Early Negotiation Period
No a great day for the "everything app" formerly known as Twitter to go out.
The NFL's negotiation window—formerly known as the legal tampering window— opened on Monday at 12:00 p.m., which allowed teams and agents of players to talk through and agree to contracts ahead of free agency officially opening on Wednesday.
Generally, news of said agreements is broken by NFL reporters through posts on the X (formerly Twitter) app. Unfortunately, the social network dubbed "the everything app" glitched out just prior to noontime.
The nearly two-hour on-and-off outage led to plenty of priceless reactions:
Luckily for fans, Twitter has since returned—though plenty of news was first reported on the rival social media app BlueSky.
Not very efficient, if you ask me.
