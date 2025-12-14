Fans Ripped Bengals Ownership After Failing to Clear Snow From Seats Before Kickoff
The early window of Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season saw weather make an impact on stadiums across the league.
Teams and fans alike had to battle the bitter cold, strong winds, and in some cases heaps of snow to celebrate their weekly dose of football.
Some of those fans had to battle a bit harder than others. As noted by ProFootballTalk, in Cincinnati, seats were not cleared of snow before fans arrived at the stadium, in apparent violation of league rules.
“Seat aisles were prioritized and are in good shape,” the Bengals said in a statement to PFT. “Seats are easily wiped off and ushers are equipped to help there.”
While that’s a reasonable enough explanation, fans were still clearly frustrated with the team’s ownership, arguing that clearing the seats was a simple enough problem to solve, especially for fans who were braving the cold to support a team just barely hanging on in the playoff race.
As many noted, part of the issue is the fact that Mike Brown has something of a reputation for being unwilling to spend on his team. The Bengals have been graded as one of the worst teams in the league in every year of the NFLPA’s annual report cards, with specific poor grades given in categories like Treatment of Families and Food and Dining.
While the Bengals handed out monster contracts to their offensive star trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in recent years, there’s more to spending in support of an NFL team than building out the roster.
It seems many fans view the dereliction of duty with regard to clearing snow as evidence of a more serious issue.