Fans Ripped Bryce Young's Awful Performance Against the Chargers
Bryce Young had another brutal showing on Sunday and fans are blasting the young quarterback for his struggles.
Young and the Carolina Panthers were thoroughly beaten by the Los Angeles Chargers 26-3 on Sunday in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate. While the Panthers were bad in every facet, Young was particularly awful.
The former No. 1 overall pick completed 18-of-26 passes for 84 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. He averaged a hilariously awful 3.2 yards per attempt, was sacked twice, and had a passer rating of 57.2. More than that, he made several boneheaded decisions and throws.
The Internet was not kind to him. Some of the most notable responses are below.
The Panthers made Young the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and gave up a king's ransom to land that selection. It's looking like one of the worst trades in football history.
Carolina received the No. 1 pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a first-round pick in 2023 (No. 9), a second-round pick in 2023 (No. 61), a first-round pick in 2024 (No. 1), a second-rounder in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Bears took Caleb Williams with the first pick in the 2024 draft and traded the picks in 2023 to add more selections to help fill out their roster. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson are among the players they wound up selecting.
Things don't look like they're getting better for Young and he's not showing anything resembling growth. He'll be judged harshly for the rest of his career if he doesn't turn this around quickly.