NFL Fans Roast Bills for Allowing Chiefs to Draft Xavier Worthy As Rookie Stars in Debut
Xavier Worthy made quite the first impression in his NFL debut Thursday night.
Worthy, the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, scored the first two touchdowns of his career during the Kansas City Chiefs' opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. He scampered for a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 35-yard touchdown reception in the fourth.
Who would've thought the all-time NFL combine 40-yard dash record holder would be a dangerous weapon in the Chiefs' offense?
Of course, Worthy wouldn't have been available for the Chiefs to pick if not for their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills. Late in the first round of the 2024 draft, the Chiefs and Bills swapped three picks apiece to allow Kansas City to move down from the No. 32 spot to No. 28 and select Worthy.
It was considered an odd move at the time because the Bills—who parted ways with Stefon Diggs in April—needed a receiver. After the trade went through, three wideouts were drafted in the final five picks of the first round in Worthy, Ricky Pearsall (49ers) and Xavier Legette (Panthers), and Buffalo returned the next day to take receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round.
NFL fans were reminded of the Bills' odd draft day decision when Worthy took two of his first three career touches into the end zone. Let the memes fly:
The Bills will get an up-close look at Worthy and the Chiefs when they host Kansas City for a highly anticipated Week 11 matchup on Nov. 17.