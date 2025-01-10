SI

Fans Roast NFL for Choosing Jets, Jaguars, Browns to Play in London in 2025

The Jets, Jaguars and Browns combined for 12 wins and 39 losses in 2024.

Tim Capurso

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL on Friday announced the teams that will be playing in London in 2025, and fans couldn't help but point out that the franchises weren't the best the league has to offer its devoted fans in the United Kingdom.

The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London in 2025, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to play host to the Jets and Browns games, and Wembley Stadium the site for the Jaguars' game. Jacksonville has played at least one game in London every year since 2013, including a pair of contests in each of the last two seasons.

Fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) and roasted the NFL for its choice of teams.

The Jets, Jaguars and Browns went a combined 12–39 in 2024, and each of the three franchises will be picking inside the top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL