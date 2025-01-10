Fans Roast NFL for Choosing Jets, Jaguars, Browns to Play in London in 2025
The NFL on Friday announced the teams that will be playing in London in 2025, and fans couldn't help but point out that the franchises weren't the best the league has to offer its devoted fans in the United Kingdom.
The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London in 2025, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to play host to the Jets and Browns games, and Wembley Stadium the site for the Jaguars' game. Jacksonville has played at least one game in London every year since 2013, including a pair of contests in each of the last two seasons.
Fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) and roasted the NFL for its choice of teams.
The Jets, Jaguars and Browns went a combined 12–39 in 2024, and each of the three franchises will be picking inside the top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft.